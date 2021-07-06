Ronald G. Bertram, 74, St. Cloud

November 18, 1946 – June 30, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Ronald G. Bertram, age 74 of St. Cloud will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 9th at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 10:00 AM, Friday, at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 PM. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, on a later date.

Ron died peacefully Wednesday, surrounded by loved ones, at his home after a long illness. Ron was born November 18, 1946 in Melrose to Walter and Lucille (Voit) Bertram. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1964 where he lettered in wrestling. He entered the U.S. Airforce in 1964, where he achieved rank of SGT serving until 1968 when he was honorably discharged. He married Sherry O’Neel on July 17, 1971 in Delano. The couple lived in Delano for a short time before moving to St. Cloud where they raised their 3 daughters. Ron worked as a Service Technician for Xerox for over 30 years until he retired. Ron will always be remembered by his kind smile and gentle soul along with his willingness to help his family and friends whenever he could. He loved his family more than anything and to his daughters, he was their hero. Ron enjoyed cooking and was a master griller. He also loved gardening, making sauerkraut, playing golf and games with his family and friends. He was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, The Waite Park American Legion the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 442 and The Moose Lodge where he enjoyed getting together with friends and relatives.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sherry, St. Cloud; his daughters, Stacy (Shawn Thompson) Lynch, Nowthen; Jill (Jeff Barber) Bertram, St. Cloud; Susan (Jerry Rustom) Bertram, St. Cloud; 6 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, Chris (Brenda) Bertram, Woodbury; Allen (Betty) Bertram, St. Cloud; Ken (Joyce) Bertram, Cold Spring; Linda (Bernie) Herickhoff, Villard; Patrick (Deb) Bertram, Freeport and Brian (Theresa) Bertram, Cold Spring and brother-in-laws, Robert (Linda) O’Neel, Wayzata and Tom O’Neel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille Bertram; infant sister Mary Bertram and his in-laws, Robert and Jeannette O’Neel.

A special thank you to Centra Care Hospice and all of the doctors and nurses who helped care for Ron.