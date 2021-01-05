Ronald E. Steiner, 78, Cold Spring

January 4, 1943 - January 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Ronald E. Steiner, age 78, who died Monday, at his home. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com (click on SSPP Live).

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. the morning of at Sts. Peter & Paul gathering space.

Ronald was born on January 4, 1943 in Richmond, MN to Norbert and Elizabeth (Weisner) Steiner. He married Tammie Fridholm April 2, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV. Ron served in the U.S. Navy for four years.

Ron worked as a supervisor in sales at Wilson Tool, Hugo, MN. He built a home in Richmond after he retired. Ron was an avid fisherman and known for being a very kind person.

Survivors include his wife, Tammie; step-children, Scott Clark, Shannon (Josh) Scheller; brothers, George (Rosemarie) Steiner, Jim (LaRita) Steiner; brothers-in-law, Jerry Fridholm, Ted (Kathy) Fridholm; sister-in-law, Kris Fridholm; 3 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.