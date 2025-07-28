February 19, 1936 - July 23, 2025

Ronald E. Hoffman, age 89, passed away at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 pm Friday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, August 5th at 2:00 pm.

Ronald was born February 19, 1936 in Waite Park to Theodore and Elizabeth (Petron) Hoffman. He married Louise Kuklok on October 12, 1961 in St. Wendel and together they raised nine children. Ronald’s faith and family were most important to him and he especially enjoyed visits from his grandchildren. Ronald was a skilled tradesman, working as a sheet metal journeyman until his retirement in 1997. Ron was a proud Veteran having served two duties in the 1960’s. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a 70 year member of Sheet Metal Local Union 10 and a member of Sartell American Legion Post 277. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. In his retirement he especially enjoyed watching and feeding various birds and wildlife in his yard. He was an avid and competitive cribbage player his entire life.

He is survived by his children, Sheryl Yassin of St. Cloud, Sheila (Vince) Reineke of Clear Lake, Brian (Laurie) Hoffman of Otsego, Shanon (Joe) Dockendorf of Big Lake, Brenda (Richard) Davidson of Coleraine, Bruce (Cindy) Hoffman of Minnetonka, Shaun (Arnie) Elling of Mound, Bradley (Lara) Hoffman of Minnetonka; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Wurst of Luxemburg; and many loving sisters in law; brothers in law; and nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise in 2016; daughter, Sharon Pesonen; brother, Delroy Hoffman and sister, Joanie Pelzer.