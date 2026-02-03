June 27, 1935 – January 30, 2026

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Rolland Bernard “Ron” Weiman. He died on Friday, January 30, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. The Reverend Derek Wiechmann will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service at the church.

Rolland “Ron” was born on June 27, 1935, the son of William and Mary (Saatzer) Weiman in St. Cloud, MN. He attended St. Anthony’s grade school and later Technical High School graduating in 1953. He then worked 9 years for Great Northern Railroad. Ron was united in marriage to Sharon Ohnstad on October 13, 1956, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Three children were born to this union. Ron later went to work for the St. Cloud Fire Department retiring in 1988. St. Cloud has been his home since that time.

He took full advantage of all the outdoor activities that central Minnesota has to offer and enjoyed passing them down to his family. He spent thousands of hours hunting and fishing in the local woods and lakes. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of St. Cloud and was proud of the fact that he was always a local boy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by; his wife of 69 years, Sharon; three children, Richard (Sharon) Weiman, Jeanien (Frank) Roeder, Mike (Tammy) Weiman; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, Katie, Alex, Brittany, Ashley and Matt; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Zirbes and Netty Dopp; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Please submit a donation in memory of Ron to either the Poor Clares (Sauk Rapids, MN) or the St. Croix Hospice (3315 Roosevelt Road, Suite 400, St. Cloud, MN), in lieu of flowers or memorials to the family.