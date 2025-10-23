September 21, 1967 - October 20, 2025

A visitation will be from 9:00-11:30 a.m. Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Farming, MN.

Ron was born in Paynesville, MN to Valerian and Veronica (Koetter) Janssen. He enjoyed socializing with friends and family, playing cards, darts, ripping tickets, and going to local baseball games.

Ron was a proud father of his two children, Cassondra and Zach (Mariah). He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Don) Theisen, Duane (Karen), Mary (Loren) Tritabaugh, Theresa Janssen (Bill Robertson), Kevin (Michelle Gavlak), Carl (Pam), Alan (Allison), Kathy, Robert (Tanya), Tim; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred.