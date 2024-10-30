Roman “Romaine” Hoffarth, 98, Avon

January 1, 1926 - October 28, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Romaine Hoffarth, 98 of Avon who died Monday, October 28, 2024 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Fr. Greg Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Tuesday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Romaine was born January 1, 1926 in St. Cloud to Henry & Marie (Chevalier) Hoffarth. He served his country during WWII on the USS Makassar Strait from 1943-1946 in the United States Navy. He married Christine Jochum on November 11, 1948 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Romaine worked at the VA Medical Center in building # 28 for many years until his retirement in 1980. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and the Waite Park American Legion Post # 428. He enjoyed spending time fishing, dancing, playing bingo and watching sports. He was a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He also spent a lot of time watching his many grandchildren and great grandchildren with high school sporting events. In his later years he volunteered at Mother of Mercy Nursing home from 2009-2020.

He is survived by his children, Marvin (Susan), Lyle (Linda), Charlene (Allen) Birr, Frank (Betty), Allen (Mary) all of Avon; Debbie (Craig) Baggenstoss, Dean (Leah) all of Albany; Gerard of St. Joseph; sisters, Lorraine Speiser of Sioux Falls, SD; Marlene (Jim) Larson of Andover; sisters-in-law, Ida Hoffarth of St. Joseph; Jan Hoffarth of St. Cloud; Irene Jochum of Albany; 23 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 1 on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Christine in 2013, infant daughter, Mary, siblings, Beatrice Graves, Henrietta Stickney, Odell, twin-Ray, Art, and many brothers and sisters in law.

Memorials are preferred in Lieu of flowers to any veterans’ organizations or the organization of your choice.