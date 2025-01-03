Roman J. Schmitz, 91, Richmond

May 27, 1933 - December 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Roman J. Schmitz age 91, who died Monday, December 30, 2024, at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Roman was born on May 27, 1933, in Richmond, MN to John and Theresia (Schramel) Schmitz. He married Dorothy Wessels on November 20, 1957, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Farming, MN. Roman was a proud husband, father, grandfather and farmer. He was a communion minister and usher at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Roman was a member of the Catholic Order of Forsters, Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial, Independent Order of Forsters, Board Member of the Cold Spring Coop and a member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club. He was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on his grandchildren and the Richmond Royals. Roman loved parades and enjoyed traveling to visit his children throughout the United States and abroad. He went on a few cruises with Dorothy dancing to Molly B and Jim Busta. Roman loved to dance with Dorothy to his favorite song, the “Blue Skirt Waltz.”

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Shirley (Richard) Pollack, Betty “Bea” (Dan) Olmscheid, Darlene Neely, Don (Cindy) Schmitz, Joan (Mike) Davis, Jean (Tony) Chouanard, Ruth (Gary) Athmann, Joyce (LeRoy) Mehr, Romie (Jen) Schmitz, and Chuck (Michelle) Schmitz; brother, Othmar (Marilyn) Schmitz; sisters, Jenny Roering, and Theresia Sand; sister-in-law, Delores Schmitz; 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Bosworth; brothers, Christ, Mike, Edwin, Oswald, Victor, Melvin; sisters, Marie Pierskalla and Wendy Spanier.

Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.