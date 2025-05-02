Driver Hurt in Morrison County Rollover

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt after rolling her vehicle in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Platte Township just north of Pierz.

Deputies say 23-year-old Tajia Boxwell of Pierz was driving west on 233rd Street when she reached for something in the back seat, hit the shoulder, got sucked into the ditch, and rolled.

Tajia left the scene prior to deputies' arrival and was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph Hospital in Brainerd with unknown injuries.

