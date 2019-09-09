Rollover Crash Sends Man to the Hospital Monday Morning

RICE -- A Faribault man was hurt in a single-car rollover on Highway 10 near Rice Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 20-year-old driver, Dylan Midas of St. Cloud, was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 around 7:00 a.m. when the crash happened. Troopers say Midas was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

A passenger in the car, 39-year-old Jason Power of Faribault, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Midas was not hurt.