Rollover Crash in Elk River Sends Woman to Hospital

ELK RIVER -- A woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River Saturday morning. The incident happened on Highway 169 at Main Street just after 6:35 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was stopped at a red light going north on Highway 169 and an SUV was stopped behind it.

A second SUV going north rear-ended the first SUV and then rolled onto its passenger side.

The driver of the second SUV, 47-year-old Renae Carpenter of Cambridge, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the first SUV, 42-year-old Melissa Block of Elk River, and the driver of the car, 59-year-old Charles Awker of Elk River, were not hurt.