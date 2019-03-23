Rollover Crash in Elk River Sends Woman to Hospital

ELK RIVER -- A woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River Saturday morning. The incident happened on Highway 169 at Main Street just after 6:35 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was stopped at a red light going north on Highway 169 and an SUV was stopped behind it.

A second SUV going north rear-ended the first SUV and then rolled onto its passenger side.

The driver of the second SUV, 47-year-old Renae Carpenter of Cambridge, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the first SUV, 42-year-old Melissa Block of Elk River, and the driver of the car, 59-year-old Charles Awker of Elk River, were not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, elk river, minnesota state patrol, Sherburne County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top