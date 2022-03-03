Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids Announces Summer Concert Schedule

It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!

Outdoor Shows at Rollie's: June 4th - The Frontmen of Country (Lonestar, Little Texas, Restless Heart) June 25th - Josh Gracin July 9th - Thompson Square July 23rd - TNT AC/DC Tribute July 30th - Sawyer Brown August 13th - Lorrie Morgan August 26th - Bellamy Brothers August 27th - Exile September 4th - Firehouse/Jack Russell's Great White September 10th - Firefighter's Dance Artist TBA (in 2021 it was Craig Morgan, they usually get a killer performer for this event so make sure you mark it on your calendar!)

Indoor Shows:

April 14th - Mystery Act, Rollie's Birthday Bash!!

May 3rd - Dale Watson

May 18th - Casey Chesnutt

June 7th - John Conlee

June 12th - Wade Hayes

June 26th - Terry McBride

October 9th - T. Graham Brown

Tickets for all outdoor shows go on sale two months in advance of the show, so if you have your eyes on one or two (or all) of the shows, make sure you pay attention to the calendar. Big shows will show out and you don't want to be the person that misses out on seeing and singing along to your favorite artist.

I can't wait to be at an outdoor show at Rollie's this summer. There's nothing better than spending a warm summer night seeing a concert in that parking lot as the sun goes down. It's going to be another great year of shows!

