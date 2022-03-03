Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids Announces Summer Concert Schedule
It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!
Tickets for all outdoor shows go on sale two months in advance of the show, so if you have your eyes on one or two (or all) of the shows, make sure you pay attention to the calendar. Big shows will show out and you don't want to be the person that misses out on seeing and singing along to your favorite artist.
I can't wait to be at an outdoor show at Rollie's this summer. There's nothing better than spending a warm summer night seeing a concert in that parking lot as the sun goes down. It's going to be another great year of shows!
