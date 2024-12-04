Roland Wettstein, 86, St. Augusta

November 10, 1938 - December 2, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Roland Stephen Wettstein, age 86, of St. Augusta. He died at his home on Monday, December 2, 2024. Reverend Erik Lundgren will be the celebrant. With burial of the urn at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Parish Cemetery at St. Augusta. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2024 from 4-7 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, MN, and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.

Rollie was born on November 10, 1938 in Breckenridge, MN, the son of LeRoy Peter and Delilah Marion (Eckes) Wettstein. As a young boy, he moved with his family to several west central Minnesota communities and eventually graduated from high school at Staples, MN. He then went to the North Dakota State School of Science at Wahpeton, ND where he received an Associate’s Degree in Drafting. On June 4, 1958 he enlisted into the United States Navy. He attained the rank of Petty Officer 2 while working as a Draftsman while on the USS Jason. After he received his Honorable Discharge on June 1, 1962, he moved back to Minnesota.

On July 6, 1963, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Reiter at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN. The two began their lives together living in the suburbs of Minneapolis where they raised their four sons, Pete, Mike, Jim, & Steve. After 12 years in the cities, the family moved to St. Augusta to live in the country. Rollie worked various jobs throughout his life, including being a draftsman, Parts Manager at St. Cloud Truck Sales and North Star Lincoln Mercury and a Bus Driver for Voigt’s Bus Company. During this time a new surprise came into his life, a daughter, Julie. Rollie and Dodie liked spending time playing cards, family times, being active in their church. The time he spent with, children, grandchildren and other family was the best of his life – telling stories, giving advice and having a blast!

He was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta American Legion Post 621, and a past member of Knights of Columbus Council 961.

In addition to his parents and wife Dodie, he was preceded in death by; his brothers, Gary and Richard; one sister, Arlene; and son-in-law, Martin Corbin.

He is survived by; sons and daughter, Pete Wettstein, Sartell; Mike & Ginger Wettstein, Beresford, SD; Jim Wettstein, St. Augusta; Steve & Mi-Kyong Wettstein, Clarksville, TN and Julie Corbin, Sartell, MN; ten grandchildren, Andy and Amanda Wettstein, Lisa Haffner, & Faith Wettstein; Nickie Nguyen, Jerid Wettstein & Chelsea Fitzgerald; Leenha & Christian Wettstein; and Michael Corbin; 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry and John Wettstein; other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to National Ataxia Foundation at https://www.ataxia.org/donate/