Roger M. Brossard, 78, Paynesville

September 16, 1946 – November 22, 2024

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Roger M. Brossard, age 78, of Paynesville, who passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024 at the Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Denny Curran will officiate. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be in the Paynesville Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Roger was born on September 16, 1946 to Delmar “Bud” and Frances (Lang) Brossard in Paynesville, Minnesota. He grew up in the Paynesville area and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1964. After High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1965 until 1972 during the Vietnam War. During his tour of duty, he served as an Electronic Technician aboard the U.S.S. John Paul Jones. While enlisted in the Navy, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Forster on May 29, 1971. Upon his return stateside, they settled in Paynesville to raise their family. Roger worked for the United States Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier, eventually retiring after 35 years of government service. He was a member of River of Life Church in Cold Spring and the Paynesville American Legion Post 271.

Roger was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his free time, Roger enjoyed fishing, golfing and photography. Roger held the gift of gab and often could be found visiting with random people he met or pairing up with complete strangers at the golf course. He enjoyed meeting others and learning about them. He will be remembered for his quirky nature, his ability to fix anything tech related and his love of family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dorothy; daughters, Jaime (fiancé, Jay Mathews) Brossard and Tami (Josh) Zwiefel; grandchildren, Peter, Hattie and Avery; and Andrew, Lincoln, Esme Zwiefel; siblings, Curtis (Nancy) Brossard and Nancy (Herbie) Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of the Paynesville Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Roger.