Roger H. Woeste, 81, St. Joseph

April 1, 1943 - February 11, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Roger H. Woeste, age 81, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Roger was born on April 1, 1943 to Anthony and Louise (Lensing) Woeste in St. Cloud, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1966. He was united in marriage to Patty Templin on June 22, 1968 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they made their home in St. Joseph. Roger worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Champion International Paper Mill in Sartell, retiring in 1999 after 38 years of service. In 2001, Roger began working alongside Dr. Joseph Styles at Prairie Pine Buffalo Ranch where Roger proudly took care of 150 head of buffalo and two Percheron Draft Horses, Rusty and Rocky. Eventually, Roger began giving sleigh rides with Rusty and Rocky at the River Bluff Christmas Tree Farm, where he met countless people. Along with his grandchildren, and Dr. Joseph Styles dressed as Santa Claus, Roger helped feature Rusty and Rocky in the St. Joseph 4th of July Parade. They proudly wore their Prairie Pine Buffalo Ranch apparel while passing out candy to parade-goers. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.

Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. When he wasn’t working at the Prairie Pine Buffalo Ranch, Roger enjoyed putting on yearly, fall, Bouja Parties with his wife, Patty. For 27 years, they would cook 30 gallons of bouja and invite family, friends and neighbors over for an all day, bouja affair. Roger also enjoyed years of coon hunting and farming with his best friend, Gary Pflueger. He will be remembered for his love of family, his love of giving of himself, his time and his treasures, his good sense of humor and his ability to tell an enthralling story.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patty; children, Joy (Randy Negaard) Woeste, Jackie (Randy Pfannenstein) Gall and Jill (Roger) Hoffmann; grandchildren, Krista (Joel) Kruse, Kim (Mike) Nistler and Katey (Adam) Kunz; Nicholas Gall, Kristen (Andy) Massmann, Kaylee (Zach) Schreder; step-grandchildren, Will Stock, Dillan Hoffmann and Cody Hoffmann; five great grandchildren, plus one on the way; brother, Robert (Peg) Woeste; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Liz (Leo) Fossum; and brother, Richard Woeste.