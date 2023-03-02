Roger E. Steinhaus, 83, Clearwater

December 8, 1939 - March 1, 2023

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Roger E. Steinhaus, 83, of Clearwater. Roger passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Annandale Care Center. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Roger was born on December 8, 1939 in Morgan, Minnesota to the late Ruben and Amy (Hamad) Steinhaus. He married Sonja Paumen on June 12, 1959 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Roger was employed by Preferred Welding in Rogers, retiring in 2003.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, trap shooting and sharing his catch with family fish fries. He also enjoyed four-wheeling at the cabin, and being the crew chief for his children’s demolition derbies. Above all he treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children; Randy (Lyn) Steinhaus of St. Cloud, Mark (Teresa) Steinhaus of Clearwater, Terri (Dave) Weis of South Haven; four grandchildren, Ashley (Jared) Sypnieski , Tyler “TJ” Steinhaus (Morgan Holtzlider) and Mackenzie and Madison Weis (Jacob Clements); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Addison, Lloyd, and Remi Sypnieski; siblings, Dennis (Sharon) of Annandale, June (Harlan) Pannhoff of South Haven and Myra Steere of Annandale; in-laws, Carlin Paumen of Clearwater and Jona Hale of Kimball; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sonja on Sept. 2, 2003; infant sister, Joann; and brother, Glenn.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.