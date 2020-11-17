Roger Dombrovski, 86, Waite Park and Fort Myers Beach, FL

July 9, 1934 - November 7, 2020

Roger Dombrovski, age 86 of Waite Park and Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Roger Thomas Dombrovski was born on July 9, 1934 in St. Cloud to Emanuel and Stella (Maslowski) Dombrovski. He attended Cathedral High School. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp. Roger married the love of his life, Mary Brandley on October 10, 1959 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they raised their four children as they moved from communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska while Roger worked for Piggly Wiggly, Nash Finch, Hormel and owned a Schweigert Meat Distributorship. They eventually settled in Foley in 1975, where they owned and operated Dombrovski Meats, Inc. The whole family was involved in the day to day business, led by Roger who instilled in them a powerful work ethic. All of his children and a grandson still work there today. Roger was a very proud Marine and Korean War Veteran. He was a very active member of the Lions Clubs in Foley and Fort Myers Beach; and St. John’s Church in Foley for several years. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud and Church of the Ascension, Fort Myers Beach.

Roger and Mary shared their love of Fort Myers Beach with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years. They spent their winters there for over 30 years. Roger had profound love for Mary, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his greatest joys in life.

Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; his children, Erin (Keith) Lommel of Luxemburg, Pat (Sheri) of Clear Lake, Julie (Kurt) Schimnich of Sauk Rapids, and Tom (Kim) of Garrison; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Vivian McCann; and brother Hub.

He was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Colleen; parents, Emmanuel and Stella; brothers, Marvin and Danny; and sister, Evelyn Jones.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.