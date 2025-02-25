Roger D. McCalla, 76, Otsego

August 1, 1948 - February 22, 2025

Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Roger D. McCalla, age 76, who passed away Saturday at his home after years of living with Alzheimer’s. Rev. Kirsten Nelson Roenfeld will officiate and burial will be at St. Marcus Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2025 at the funeral home.

Roger was born August 1, 1948 in St. Cloud to Don and Myrna (Wipper) McCalla. He joined the Army and honorably served his country. Roger married Denise Demeules on August 12, 1972 at St. Marcus Catholic Church. He worked for 30 years in construction as a foreman of sewer and water for Local #563. Roger enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and in the winter, spearing and pickling fish. He liked to work in his garden and canning the vegetables at the end of summer. He liked to play cards, read a good book and travel. Roger loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his wife, Denise of Otsego; children; Kelly (Brian) Woolhouse of St. Michael, Amy (Andy) Johnson of Otsego, Eric (Corinne) McCalla of Big Lake; grandchildren, Bayley and Jacob Woolhouse, Nolan and Maryn Johnson and Avery McCalla; siblings, Ken McCalla of Minneapolis, Diane (Tom) Aydt of Big Lake, Barry (Pam) McCalla of Laporte and Brad McCalla of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Sherry McCalla of Clear Lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barb (Jack) Mruz and Dean McCalla.