November 30, 1941 – July 20, 2025

A graveside service will be held for Roger A. Zieglmeier, 84, of St. Cloud, MN on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11:15 am at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, Chapel 1, St. Cloud, MN. Roger passed away at his home on July 20, 2025.

Roger was born on November 30, 1941, in St. Cloud, MN to Gilbert and Bertha (Brutger) Zieglmeier. He graduated from Tech High School. He proudly served with the U.S. Army. He worked at DeZURIK, Inc. until his retirement. He married Barbara Krause on June 17, 1972, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Together, they raised one son, Arthur.

Roger enjoyed bowling with his son on Sunday afternoons, fishing, and always hoping for a big catch.

He is survived by, his siblings, Lloyd (Mary Beth) Zieglmeier, James Zieglmeier, Joan (Terry) Field, and Jean Pawlenty.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Bertha; wife, Barbara; son, Arthur; and brothers, Richard and Ralph.