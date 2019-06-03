Roger A. Meier, 83, St. Cloud

September 6, 1935 - June 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Roger A. Meier, age 83, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with Lewi-Bodies dementia, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Roger was born on September 6, 1935 to William “Bill” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maile) Meier in Cold Spring, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud State University. Roger honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. While enlisted, he studied medical lab work. After his discharge, he worked as a lab technician for the St. Cloud V.A. Health Care System until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Sandra “Sandi” Rau at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Roger was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 for over 50 years.

Roger enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed cheering for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Women’s Basketball team, eating his favorite snack McDonald’s French Fries and reading or watching anything regarding military aircraft. Roger also took great pride in maintaining his lawn and detailing his vehicles.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandi; daughter, Suzie (Tom) Keller, of St. Cloud; grandson, Benjamin (Mary) Mogensen, of North Branch; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Lincoln and Rowan and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several infant siblings.

The family would like to extend a VERY grateful thank you to the staff of the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls for their exceptional care of Roger.