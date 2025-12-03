June 9, 1942 - December 1, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Rodney Zuleger, age 83 of Morrill passed away December 1, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, December 5, 2025 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9;30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Rodney Harley Zuleger was born June 9, 1942 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Louis and Catherine (Kugler) Zuleger. He attended country school, district 26 and the family moved to a farm near Morrill in 1939. Rodney was a hard worker, raised dairy cows and also drove grain truck for many years. He enjoyed going to the casino, socializing and attending softball games and other events. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He is survived by many extended family members and was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth.