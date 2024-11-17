Rocori&#8217;s Willenbring Takes Title In Breastroke, &#038; Other State Results

Rocori’s Willenbring Takes Title In Breastroke, & Other State Results

CLASS A:

Team Scores/Results:
9th place - Rocori - 97 points
10th place - St. Cloud Tech - 76 points
16th place - St. Cloud Apollo/Cathedral/St. John's Prep - 41 points
17th place - Becker - 36 points
22nd place - Sauk Centre - 28 points
27th place - Melrose Area - 20 points
31st place - Foley - 11 points
34th place - Big Lake - 7 points
42nd place - Milaca - 1 point

100 Yard Breaststroke:
1st place 1:04:75, Megan Willengbring - Rocori
7th place 1:08:40, Aliina Gustin - St. Cloud Tech
16th place 1:10:98, Izza Mork - Becker

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:
-14th place 3:36:01, Melrose Area - Jaiden Smith, Maddi Kraemer, Brooke Ruoff, Lauren Reed
-16th place 3:50:37, Foley - Claire Kilgard, Katie Mazacek, Kelsie Kilgard, Liz Thorsten

100 Yard Backstroke:
13th place 1:01:23, Chelsea Willenbring - Rocori
14th place 1:01:68, Liz Thorsten - Foley
15th place 1:00:72, Maren Nelson - St. Cloud Tech

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
-7th place 1:39:76, Rocori - Ariana Outhwaite, Jayda Larson, Chelsea Willenbring, Megan Willenbring
-9th place 1:41:29, Sauk Centre - Pyper Vogt, Brooke Bromenshenkel, Katie Gregory, Maizie Jennissen
-10th place 1:41:90, Melrose Area - Annika Frieler, Jaiden Smith, Maddi Kraemer, Lauren Reed
-11th place 1:42:05, St. Cloud Apollo/Cathedral/St. John's Prep - Lilah Mohs, Madelyn Weekley, Lucy Herringlake, Izzy Westling
-12th place 1:42:05, St. Cloud Tech - Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson, Anja Gustin, Aliina Gustin
-15th place 1:43:03, Foley - Liz Thorsten, Kelsie Kilgard, Sydney Hanks, Claire Kilgard

ROCORI Swimming (photo courtesy of Jim Willenbring)
loading...

500 Yard Freestyle:
5th place 5:15:24, Grace Mork - Becker
8th place 5:19:33, Maggie Cole - St. Cloud Tech

100 Yard Freestyle:
3rd place 52:59, Izzy Westling - St. Cloud Apollo/Cathedral/St. John's Prep
13th place 54:50, Pyper Vogt - Sauk Centre
15th place 54:70, Claire Kilgard - Foley
16th place 55:15, Azalea Tesch - Milaca

1 Meter Diving:
7th place 337:05, Maggie Graning - Becker
10th place 335:85, Torri Ramert - Big Lake
11th place 332:00, Brenna Gruber - St. Cloud Tech
12th place 328:90, Kiera Florek - St. Cloud Tech
13th place 324:60, Karli Kirk - Becker
15th place 319:00, Kendall Dvorak - St. Cloud Tech

50 Yard Freestyle:
5th place 24:08, Megan Willenbring - Rocori
6th place 24:10, Izzy Westling - St. Cloud Apollo/Cathedral/St. John's Prep
11th place 24:43, Pyper Vogt - Sauk Centre
13th place 24:66, Chelsea Willenbring - Rocori

200 Yard Individual Medley:
10th place 2:13:69, Ariana Outhwaite - Rocori
11th place 2:13:72, Aliina Gustin - St. Cloud Tech

200 Yard Freestyle:
7th place 1:56:87, Maggie Cole - St. Cloud Tech
12th place 1:58:64, Grace Mork - Becker

200 Yard Medley Relay:
-7th place 1:50:78, Rocori - Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite, Megan Willenbring, Jayda Larson
-12th place 1:53:49, St. Cloud Tech - Maggie Cole, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin, Maren Nelson

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Eric Ruska)
loading...

CLASS AA:

Team Results:
22nd place - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 23 points
35th place - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4 points

200 Yard Medley Relay:
-14th place 1:51:93, Sauk Rapids-Rice - Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Madi Miller, Ava Erdmann
-15th place 1:52:72, Sartell-St. Stephen - McKenna Searcy, Mara Segura, Joslynn Stewart, Maya Hentges

200 Yard Individual Medley:
16th place 2:11:45, Kate Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice

1 Meter Diving:
15th place 343:20, Esme Grabinski - Sauk Rapids-Rice

100 Yard Breaststroke:
5th place 1:05:36, Kate Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice

