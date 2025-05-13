COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- As the school year starts to wind down in can be hard to keep the kids focused. ROCORI area schools try to mix in some different things to give the students a break from their studies.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says their teachers are masters at keeping the kids focused year-round, but they like to have fun too, like with their Ag Day:

"So our FFA students are sponsoring, they've got animals and tractors, and the elementary kids are coming around. I know there's a number of field trips that have been scheduled here for these last couple of weeks, where we kind of culminate and keep things going."

He says once the school year ends, they have the HVAC project at the high school that will get done:

"It's always exciting to get the air conditioning, to get new boilers but when the work actually has to get done that's where it's not maybe quite as fun cause it's going to be an inconvenience, we lose our middle school gym, we lose our pool for the summer, you know there's just not gonna be hardly any access to a majority of the building cause they have to do that work."

Enerson says they will also do a roof project on the high school office area of the building at the same time, and the work will take over the high school starting on June 2nd. ROCORI's graduation ceremony will take place on May 30th.

