ROCORI High School To Get Needed Repairs This Summer

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Some needed updates will be coming to ROCORI this summer. The Middle School/High School building will be getting a section of the roof replaced.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the roof work was scheduled to be replaced later but they had to move the work up:

"We have a number of needs and we have to prioritize projects each year and we were hoping that we could, this roof was scheduled for replacement in about three years but it isn't going to make it so we had to put it up on the priority list to number one."

Enerson says the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) boiler will be replaced this summer as well. Enerson says the gymnasium may not be available for about a month while the HVAC work is being done but being it is summer interruptions should be minimal.

ROCORI has also decided to go with the Minnesota School Board Association for its Strategic Planning Services (MSBA). MSBA will help the district with things like taking surveys, compiling the results, and facilitating meetings and listening sessions.

