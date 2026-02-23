ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- State Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville has begun his last session in the Minnesota Legislature.

Howe is known for typically authoring a lot of bills, including about 100 last year. He says his approach will be a bit different this year, with most of his focus on veterans and pensions.

He says he wants National Guard soldiers who have completed their first obligation period to be able to be buried at the state's veterans cemeteries, regardless of whether they were called up to active duty.

It's not right for them to put in that length of service; they do it honorably, and so they didn't get called up, they didn't serve overseas during their 181 days. I don't think that should dictate that. If they gave that obligation, and they would have gone if they got the call, but they didn't get the call, so you don't get to be buried alongside those you served with, that's not right.

Howe says there is a big price tag for the legislation, so he's working on a way to split the cost with some private and some public dollars.

This is Howe's 14th legislative session. He is not seeking re-election in November.