Rockville Approves To Hire Firm in City Administrator Search

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city council are in the early stages of finding a new city administrator.

During Wednesday's meeting, the council approved to hire David Drown and Associates to help guide them through the process of filling the position.

With the approval, David Drown and Associates will begin to meet with the council and city staff to determine what they are looking for in an administrator, develop a job description, post the position, bring in candidates to interview, with the hopes of offering a potential candidate the job by the start of the new year.

The cost for the firms services is $22,000. If the newly hired Administrator leaves the organization within the first 24 months of employment, DDA will also complete another search.

In the meantime, the council also approved to hire Rena Weber as the city's interim administrator. Weber was city administrator prior to Martin Bode.

Bode resigned from the position last month.