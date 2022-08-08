Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned.

Get our free mobile app

During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode.

Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions.

Willenbring says if the counter conditions are accepted the resignation would become effective immediately.

In addition, the council also approved paid leave for two staff positions -- the Administrative Assistant and Finance Clerk. The leave is for a period of time that will be discussed at a future meeting.

The reason's behind the resignation and administrative leave requests are confidential.