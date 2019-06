ROCKFORD -- A pedestrian was hurt in a crash in southeastern Wright County Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at Highway 55 and Main Street in Rockford.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Dennis Pryde of Rockford was crossing Highway 55 when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jacob Swanson of Rockford.

Pryde was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.