Rock Band Incubus to Perform At The Ledge This Summer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Multi-platinum rock band Incubus will be rocking The Ledge Amphitheater stage this summer.

The group will make a tour stop in Waite Park on July 26th, with special guests Badflower and Paris Jackson.

Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy nominated band have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights.

Last year, Incubus marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum album Morning View.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box Office.

Other national performers making a stop at The Ledge this season include Barenaked Ladies, Grand Funk Railroad, Gary Allen, The Doobie Brothers and more!

