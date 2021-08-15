Rochester Man Had Young Son With Him During High Speed DUI Crash

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man may have been driving over 100 mph when he crashed his car in rural Olmsted County with his young son in the rear seat.

Charged with criminal vehicular operation, DWI, and child endangerment is 33-year-old Rafael Snyder.

Olmsted County ADC

An Olmsted County deputy found Snyder’s damaged car on a rural road northeast of Chatfield around 10:00 am Aug. 8th. According to the deputy’s report, skid marks indicated the car “was traveling at a high rate of speed” when it left the road, went into a steep ditch, and hit 2 construction signs and a stop sign before coming to a stop.

The deputy determined Snyder was the owner of the car and called him at his home. During the conversation, Snyder admitted ”he was driving too fast and lost control coming around a curve.” He also told the deputy his five-year-old son was in a car seat in the rear seat at the time of the crash. Snyder said the boy had some injuries and asked for an ambulance to “check out his son.“

Another deputy drove to Snyder’s home and conducted a breath test that showed his blood alcohol concentration was .103.

Snyder was arrested and later gave a statement, telling a deputy “he had been drinking beer and mixed drinks at at a bar in Fountain, Minnesota and finished drinking around 2:30 a.m."

When asked if he felt the effects of the alcohol at the time of the crash, Snyder responded "Yes, to an extent."

He also said “he was traveling too fast (he estimated 110 mph) and lost control around the curve.”

