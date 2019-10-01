Robin Gene Curtis, 72, St. Cloud

September 3, 1947 - September 26, 2019

A service celebrating the life of Robin Gene Curtis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Robin, 72, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on September 26, 2019 from heart failure, preceded in death by parents Evelyn and Harlan and sister Karen Rudkin. Born September 3, 1947 Robin grew up in St. Paul, relished summers at the family’s lake cabin and graduated from Harding High School in 1965. He served in the Army as a Sergeant in the 25th Light Infantry Division and was proud that no one in his platoon were killed while under his command.

Robin graduated from Mankato State University with a teaching degree in 1973. He worked a variety of positions throughout his life, most recently as a Letter Carrier. He enjoyed the work but his all-time favorite job was blacksmithing for the railroad.

His first marriage, to Barbara in 1972, ended in divorce but brought Robin immeasurable joy in his two wonderful children. He and 2nd wife Monica (Fromm) married in 1986 and had two more wonderful children. Each of his children were very precious to him and his wife was his treasure.

Robin prized spending time with his dogs, particularly napping with our beagle nestled in his lap. Hobbies included bargain-hunting at garage sales, thrift shops and auctions, and two-day casino trips. He also enjoyed reading, role-playing video games, watching sports and playing badminton with his brother Hal when they were younger. He particularly enjoyed beating his buddy Wayne at racquetball. His competitiveness extended to card games as well, and especially to his passion, fishing at his lake place. There is no doubt that he is now fishing with his folks and sister, and is catching the first and biggest and most fish.

Robin’s remaining family includes wife Monica; children, Mike (Sarah) of Monticello, Kristal (Eric) O’Hara of Duluth, John and Tina of Park Prairie and Jimmy of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Seth, Ryley, Hunter, Piper and Lila; brother, Harlan (Marlene) of Champlin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.