Roberta L. Petersen, 73, Otsego

November 19, 1947 - November 22, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Roberta L. Petersen, age 73 of Otsego, who passed away on Sunday, November 22 in Brooklyn Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bellwood Cemetery.

Roberta was born on November 19, 1947, in Owatonna to the late Robert and Carrie (Grass) Jacobsen. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School and attended Anoka Ramsey College to receive her Associate’s degree in accounting. She married Gregory Joseph Petersen on February 18, 1967.

Roberta enjoyed fishing, going on the pontoon, being at the cabin, playing Scrabble, Christmas very much, traveling to the ocean, being a snowbird, reading, being with all her family, and providing various types of candy for her kids, grandkids, and anyone who stopped by her home.

Roberta is survived by her son, Gregory Adam (Leah) Petersen of Charlestown, WV; sisters, Pamela (Jim) McPherson of West Allis, WI, and Laura (Steve) Petersen of Elk River; daughter-in-law, Sabrina (Petersen) Auel; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Greg; sons, Johnny and Jason; sister, Virginia Muckey; and brother, Thomas Jacobsen.

Virtual Service via zoom is found at https://zoom.us/j/95602524082