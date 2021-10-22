Roberta J. Rapp, 84, St. Cloud

July 20, 1937 – October 15, 2021

Roberta J. Rapp, age 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 15th, 2021, at home.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Roberta touched are invited to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd Saint Cloud, from 4 p.m. – 7p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.

She was born July 20, 1937, in Cherokee IA, to Robert and Myrna (Allen) Gates. She married Darrell Gene Rapp on June 7, 1959, in Cherokee IA. She worked as a science aid at South Junior High School for over twenty years. Roberta truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She loved spending time at the lake with the grandkids, enjoyed the winter months in Arizona with Darrell and spending time with family and friends.

Roberta is survived by her sister Joan; Daughters, Lisa (Ken Jonas) Rapp, Waite Park and Lora (Kevin) Thomas, Northfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Craig Rapp (Candace); Cory Dahl (Sam); Courtney Dahl (Adrian); Kyle Thomas; Luke Thomas and great grandchildren, Riley, Cassius, Kyla and Charisma.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Darrell; parents, Robert and Myrna Gates.