Roberta E. Hinz, 92, Saint Cloud

April 19, 1929 – March 8, 2022

Services celebrating the life of Roberta (Tritabaugh) Hinz, age 92 of Saint Cloud, will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 12 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud with a one hour visitation before services. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Roberta went to her heavenly home on Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice. There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Friday at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Saint Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Roberta was born April 19, 1929, in Fair Haven to Jacob and Ruth (Schoeppler) Tritabaugh. She grew up in the Saint Cloud and Fair Haven area.

She married the love of her life Bernard Hinz, on November 11, 1947; the couple were able to celebrate 67 years of marriage before he passed away. Roberta worked as a nursing assistant for the hospital and Hilltop Nursing Home in Watkins before retiring. In 1961, she and Bernard bought a farm and began raising chickens in Fair Haven Township, making it their home for over 50 years. Roberta and Bernard traveled throughout the United States and Canada. When Bernard retired, they traveled to England, the British Isles, and to the Holy Lands. Roberta was a part of the Concordia Lutheran Church, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School. She was also a part of the Homemakers Club and Lioness of Fair Haven, and VFW Auxiliary in South Haven. Roberta was a member of LWML of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud.

Roberta is survived by her sons. Richard (Judi) Hinz, Sioux Falls, SD and Roger (Leah) Hinz, Zumbrota; two grandchildren Kevin (Diane) Hinz; and Kimberly (David) Shellhammer, Sioux City, IA; step grandchildren Aaron (Randi) Wichmann and Brian Wichmann, Zumbrota; Phillip Parrish, Kenyon; Mitchel Parrish, Omaha, NE; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren as well as her brother in law, Clifford (Darlene) Hinz.

Roberta is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernard Hinz; and her brothers and sisters; Marie Rutherford, Adeline Filbert, Gilbert Tritabaugh, Hilburn Tritabaugh, and Jeanette Hentgs. She is also preceded in death by her niece Judy Tritabaugh and daughter in-law Sandy Hinz.

The family of Roberta would like to thank CentraCare Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and the staff that cared for her the last few months.

Memorial donations requested to CentraCare Hospice, Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Saint Cloud.