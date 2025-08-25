December 5, 1943 - August 20, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Roberta M. Blackbird, age 81 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 20, 2025, at her home. A Celebration of Accomplishments will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1:00-5:00 PM at Roberta’s Home on Green Lake, 3315 Peridat St. NW, Princeton. Burial will be at Green Lake Cemetery in rural Princeton at a later date.

Roberta Mae was born to Robert and Patricia (Tracy) Hallbeck on December 5, 1943, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Princeton High School where she was a cheerleader. Roberta married Ron Harrington in June 1962. Together they raised three sons, Terry, Jerry, and Mike. Roberta was a realtor for Lundgren Realty and a tax appraiser for Sherburne County. She married Robert Blackbird in June 1999. Roberta retired in 2005. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, gardening, nature, and working in the woods and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Roberta was very perceptive about the feelings of others and loved to uplift those around her. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Roberta is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Blackbird; sons, Terry (Colleen) Harrington, Jerry (Lyn) Harrington, and Mike (Melinda) Harrington; step-children, Charlie Blackbird and Amy Blackbird; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Lundgren, Carl Hallbeck, Bill (Betty) Hallbeck, Joe (Nancy) Hallbeck, and John Hallbeck; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Hallbeck; first husband, Ron Harrington; and grandson, Dustin Harrington.