Roberta M. Blackbird, 81, Princeton
December 5, 1943 - August 20, 2025
Roberta M. Blackbird, age 81 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 20, 2025, at her home. A Celebration of Accomplishments will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 1:00-5:00 PM at Roberta’s Home on Green Lake, 3315 Peridat St. NW, Princeton. Burial will be at Green Lake Cemetery in rural Princeton at a later date.
Roberta Mae was born to Robert and Patricia (Tracy) Hallbeck on December 5, 1943, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Princeton High School where she was a cheerleader. Roberta married Ron Harrington in June 1962. Together they raised three sons, Terry, Jerry, and Mike. Roberta was a realtor for Lundgren Realty and a tax appraiser for Sherburne County. She married Robert Blackbird in June 1999. Roberta retired in 2005. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, gardening, nature, and working in the woods and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Roberta was very perceptive about the feelings of others and loved to uplift those around her. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Blackbird; sons, Terry (Colleen) Harrington, Jerry (Lyn) Harrington, and Mike (Melinda) Harrington; step-children, Charlie Blackbird and Amy Blackbird; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Lundgren, Carl Hallbeck, Bill (Betty) Hallbeck, Joe (Nancy) Hallbeck, and John Hallbeck; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia Hallbeck; first husband, Ron Harrington; and grandson, Dustin Harrington.