November 12, 1977 – December 26, 2025

Robert D. Wyatt, born on November 12, 1977, in Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 26, 2025. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Ramey Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 2, 2026, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Paul Cloeter will officiate. Burial will take place in Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

He was a devoted husband, father, and son whose work ethic and love for family defined his life. Robert's career began with Wayne Gall Construction and later with Landwehr Construction, where he honed his skills with concrete. Eventually, he founded his own company, Robert Wyatt Construction. In addition to his construction endeavors, Robert was passionate about beef farming and spent countless hours tending to his fields and his cattle. Robert loved the outdoors and hunting was one of those passions. He could be found hunting deer with the rifle or muzzleloader the whole season. Fishing for crappies and sunfish in the summertime was a well spent pastime along with trapping fur animals in the fall.

In his personal life, Robert cherished moments spent with his family. He would often live stream wrestling and football games to support his nephews. Known for his expertise, he made daily trips to various sales barns, where his knowledge was recognized and appreciated by many.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Rachael, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage. He was a proud father to his children, Logan (Ava Foshaug), Morgan, and Austin. He leaves behind his loving parents, Harold and Betty Wyatt, as well as his siblings, Grace (Joe) Heschke and Mary (Jim) Niedzielski. He is also survived by his grandmother, Gwen Wyatt, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives who will forever remember him with love and affection. Also mourning his loss are the family dogs, Henry, Roscoe and Zeus who were constant companions and a special part of his daily life.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin Wyatt, Irvin Kuschel, and Delores Kuschel Emerson.