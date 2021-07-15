Robert William Lanik, 83, Richmond

November 10, 1937 - July 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, St. Paul Park, MN for Robert William Lanik, age 83, who died Saturday, July 10th at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Robert William Lanik was born in St. Paul, MN to Henry and Stella (Dvorak) Lanik. He married Maxine Hartmann on August 29, 1959, in St. Mark’s, St. Paul, MN.

Robert worked for 3M as a machine operator for 38 years. He retired in 1995 and moved to Richmond, MN on Cedar Island Lake (Horseshoe Chain of Lakes). Robert was a member of the Chain of Lakes Association, and Golf League at Rich Spring Golf Course. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and family man.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maxine; children, Cindy (Brian) Boehm, Dan (Deb), Dave (Laura), Jim (Cindy); sister, Stella Carbo and twin brother, William; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Hank Lanik and sisters, Marie (Ray) Elias, Jean O’Connor; brother-in-law, Linc Carbo; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Lanik.