Robert LeRoy Neiman, 88, St. Cloud

May 17, 1932 - February 23, 2021

Private graveside services will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery for Robert LeRoy Neiman, 88, who passed away on Tuesday, February 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Robert was born on May 17, 1932 to James and Leona (Axtelle) Neiman in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He married Mary Neis on July 27, 1957. Robert was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army. He was a 1st Class Boiler Engineer for Burlington Northern Railroad and the St. Cloud VAMC and also owned the Odorless Dry Cleaners in St. Cloud for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing taking great pride in his golf game achieving 6 holes in one. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casino. Robert was a lifetime member of the Eastside VFW Post 4847 and Waite Park American Legion Post 428.

Robert is survived by his children; Julie Neiman of Waite Park, David Neiman of St. Joseph, Patty Neiman of St. Cloud and Rebecca Neiman of Marshalltown, IA; sister-in-laws Judy Neiman and Mary Neis and brother-in-law Robert (JoAnne) Neis and also his beloved dog BB.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, brother Bill and sister Nita Haggstrom.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids, MN.