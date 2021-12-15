Robert L. Pierskalla, 80, St. Wendel

June 23, 1941 - December 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Robert L. Pierskalla, 80, of St. Wendel who passed away at Serenity Village in Avon on Monday, December 13, 2021. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Robert was born on June 23, 1941 in St. Cloud to Louis and Selina (Meinz) Pierskalla. He lived in Avon Township most of his life where he was self-employed creating crafts. He was a member of St. Columbkille Parish and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Robert loved fishing, woodworking, making scarves and hats, polka music and travelling with Theresa. He was also an avid Twins and Vikings fan.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth of St. Cloud; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James and Theresa Pierskalla; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Pierskalla.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.