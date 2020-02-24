Robert Joseph Sis, 86, Waite Park

April 23, 1933 - February 20, 2020

Robert Joseph Sis was born in St. Cloud to Francis Xavier and Crescentia Sis of Germany on April 26, 1933. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Robert took over Sis Upholstery from his father and operated the shop in downtown St. Cloud. He married Bernice (Fuchs) Haus on August 19, 1961 in Jacobs Prairie, MN. In 1969, Robert and Bernice founded Holy Innocents Private School. Robert and Bernice were Lifetime Master Coordinators of Shaklee Corporation direct sales since 1972.

Robert loved his family dearly. He played the accordion, sang in church choirs, and especially loved German songs. He enjoyed talking with people about their experiences and adventures. Robert and his family traveled all over the world in connection with sharing health. If he was not working at the shop, you would find him inventing or building onto his home.

Robert is survived by his children: Sharon Elsenpeter of Rockford; Gale (Haus) West of Evanston, IL; son-in-law, Gary (Marlene RIP) Owen of St. Cloud; Janice (Tim) Ross of Hudson, WI; Maria (Joe) Kuss of San Diego, CA; Heidi (David) Carlstedt of St. Cloud; Juanita Sis and Jacinta Sis both of Waite Park; Leticia (Bruce) Blommel of Albany; Chris (Jolene) Sis of St. Augusta; 39 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Bernice; daughter, Marlene Owen; son, Stephen Haus; sibling, Frank Sis and parents, Francis Xavier and Crescentia (Wanninger).

Visitation services will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Williams-Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park.

Memorials are preferred.