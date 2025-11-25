November 14, 1954 - November 24, 2025

A visitation of family and friends will be from 3-7PM Friday, November 28, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert Hopkins, 71 of Sartell who died Monday, November 24, 2025 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Garrison, ND.

Robert Hopkins was born November 14, 1954 in Minot, ND to Kenneth & Agnes (Scheuring) Hopkins. He has lived in the St. Cloud area since 1989 and worked as a journeyman electrician until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time working with horses, and re-creation of the Civil War. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his sons, Josh (Sara) of St. Augusta; Jake (Saria) of Sartell; daughter, Hayley of Waite Park; sister, Ione Bimler of Montana; brother George of Rochester; granddaughters, Abygail and Bridget.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Karen and sister, Inez.