Robert H. Holthaus, 87, Cold Spring

September 11, 1933 - January 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Robert H. Holthaus, age 87, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Robert was born in Farming, MN to Bernard and Catherine (Wessels). He married Arlene Schreifels September 29, 1954 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Robert farmed for many years. He also worked at Cold Spring Granite Company and drove truck for the Cold Spring Bakery. Robert loved playing cards, doing puzzles, spearing fish, watching baseball and football on television. He was always willing to lend a hand and often found his way back to the farm.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; children, Bernice (Orville) Willenbring, James (Julia), Ruth Schultz, Lucy (Arnie) Buermann, Roger (Connie), Daniel (Brenda), Susan (Cyril) Buermann, Robert, Jr. (Barb); son-in-law, James Gertken; siblings, Esther (Cyril) Hemmesch, Francis Hemmesch, Sylvester Holthaus; 20 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughters, Shirley Gertken, Jeanie Holthaus; siblings, RoseMarie (Donald) Schuler, Paul Holthaus; brother-in-law, Alex Hemmesch and sister-in-law, Rosie Holthaus.