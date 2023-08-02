Robert Gall, 85, Foley

February 20, 1938 - July 25, 2023

Robert Gall, age 85 of Foley, passed away July 25, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Lunch will follow. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robert Joseph Gall (a.k.a. Popcorn Papa by his grandchildren) was born the second child of four on February 20, 1938 in Buckman, Minnesota to Edward and Irene (Vouk) Gall. When he was 6 months old the family moved to a farm near Morrill. He attended a one room schoolhouse, district 56 and St. Michael's Catholic School in Buckman. At the age of 16 he worked in Cutbank, MT., helping farmers with harvest and general farm work. He later worked for the Armour Co., in St. Paul and then entered into the US Army when he was 19 years old, stationed in Washington and Alaska in the 4th Engineers where was a cook and he received his high school GED. After his honorable discharge, Robert worked as a brick layer and a taxi driver in the Twin Cities before buying a farm in Benton County in December of 1963. He met the love of his life, Joan Petron, and the couple was married July 3, 1965 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple farmed and raised 5 children together. He was a trustee at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for many years and an active member of the following organizations: Hillman American Legion, Post 602 for 55 years, Benton County SWCD, MLMB 1st Responders for 20 years and DHIA for Benton County. Robert and Joan spent 18 winters in Texas where they met many wonderful friends. They were also members of the Lucky Lindys Camping group for several years. Robert volunteered as a purchaser for their park; Salvation Army Bellringer; picked park fruit for churches and food shelves and also sold coffee and cookies for the Texas Oncology Center. Robert loved playing cards and dancing to old time music, especially the polka with his favorite cousin, Marilyn Popp.

He is survived by his wife, Joan and their children: James (June), Foley; Thomas (Kim), Florida; Carrie (Johann) Scrimshire, California; Julie (Tim) Przybilla of Forest Lake and Mark of Montana as well as grandchildren: Katherine and Natalie Gall and Christopher, Kaitlyn and William Przybilla. He is also survived by his in-laws, Terry Gorecki, Karen Gall, Lorraine Petron, Frank and Mary Petron, Clarence and Faye Petron and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Shirley Chouinard, Wayne Gall, Sharon Gorecki and in-laws, Robert and Lois Petron and James Petron. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donors favorite charity in Roberts memory.