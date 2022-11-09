Robert G. Quinn, 83, Big Lake

March 24, 1939 - November 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday November 11, 2022 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Robert Quinn, 83 of Big Lake who passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Rev. Mike Kellogg will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Friday at the church in Big Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Robert was born March 24, 1939 in Benson to Daniel & Mary (Kennedy) Quinn. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Mary Gotzian on February 13, 1965 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake. Robert worked at Gotzian Incorporated for many years until his retirement. He is a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake and the Knights of Columbus.

Robert enjoyed spending time watching Nascar races, fishing, driving his antique Ford model A and Chevrolet Camaro in parades, gardening, feeding the birds, woodworking, trips to the casino, pull tabs, lottery tickets. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. Robert was a great storyteller and a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Marsha Nelson), David (Diana) all of Big Lake; sister, Maryann Klocek of Chaska; grandchildren, Dustin (Janelle), Stephanie (Scott) Thomsen, Casey (Becca), Thomas (Megan), Jonathan (Ashley), and Nicholas. He is also survived by his in laws, Lavonne Quinn of Minnetonka; Janet (Merwin) Metzger of Big Lake and 11 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary on December 16, 2012, siblings, Jim, John, Florence Slovik, Dorothy Thompson, Marie Matson, Dianne Quinn, Irene Toth, and baby brother, Dan.