Robert F. Shields, 94, Clear Lake

March 15, 1931 - April 20, 2025

attachment-Robert Shields loading...

Robert Francis Shields, age, 94, of Clear Lake, MN, entered through the gates of heaven on April 20, 2025. Mass of Christan Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 28th, 2025 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, MN. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at the MN State Veterans Cemetery on Monday at 2:00 PM. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Robert married Marie Merth on January 26, 1952. They both will forever be bonded through their love.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Judy), Mary (Jeff) Good, Robert (Tracee), Thomas (Annie); 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 children, Margaret "Peggy" Shields, Catherine Klein, Timothy Shields, Patrick Shields; sister, Colleen Meisner.