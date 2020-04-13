Robert D. “Rob” Baehm, 40, Sartell

March 12, 1980 - April 8, 2020

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 for Robert D. “Rob” Baehm, 40, of Sartell, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Rob was born on March 12, 1980 in Minot, North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota and Rob attended school in St. Cloud. He graduated from Tech High School in 1999 and obtained an Associate of Arts degree in Business Management. Rob was employed by Johnson Crushing Corporation.

Rob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, camping, movies, operating heavy equipment and being with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, his generous nature and his beautiful smile.

Rob is survived by his parents; Daniel Carter and Donna Gruenberg of Sartell; daughter, Aiyana; brothers, Shawn (Shelly) of Sartell and Chad (Hanna) of St. Cloud; niece, Mirra; nephew, Kian; one nephew on the way; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and aunts, Elaine Arcand, Margaret Munger and Annette Ruff.