Robert C. Schafer, 79, Avon

May 22, 1945 - January 11, 2025

Robert “Bob” Schafer’s journey ended peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, January 11, 2025. He nodded off for the last time in the same idyllic town he grew up in, Avon, Minn.

Bob, 79, lived in the St. Cloud area for most of his life. He was born on May 22, 1945 to Clarence and Marie (Barthel) Schafer shortly before the end World War II.

Professionally, he spent 34 years working for Xcel Energy (formerly NSP) as a lead rigger at the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant. He was an expert in refueling and would often travel to help with outages at various nuclear power plants across the country. Even in his later years with dementia, he still knew details like the size of the mammoth fuel rods and eagerly brought up “tritium 90” when his family read articles to him about the happenings at his former employer.

Bob was married to Karen Tschida for 28 years. Together, they showed their children the wonder of the great outdoors and the value of shared experiences. They enjoyed taking summer trips to destinations like the Badlands, Maine, Oregon and Park Rapids, Minn. He hated road trips in their minivan but loved an adventure. While they were young, he introduced his children to skiing at Powder Ridge in Kimball, Minn. He taught them the art of pizza vs. French fries formations with their skis. Soon enough, his snow suit-clad children careened down Powder Ridge’s slopes like little bundled up Michelin men. In no time they started to lap him as they sped down the hill. He also introduced his children to the great Minnesota get together, taking them to their first concert, the Beach Boys, at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. Saturdays during the summer were regularly spent in Alexandria watching the races at Viking Speedway.

He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. His hunting trips ran the gamut from deer, antelope and bear in Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota. But nothing piqued his interest quite like the nuisance that was the prairie dog. He and his cousin Wayne would travel to South Dakota, helping farmers who eagerly welcomed them onto their land to hunt the miniscule menaces.

His perfectionism was unmatched. He channeled his dedication to excellence into restoring a 1969 corvette. This included spending countless hours going to car shows and buying and selling car parts, much to the dismay of his family and their available garage space. In a brief stint living out west, his automotive interests shifted from collector cars to Harley Davidson, celebrating his passion for the open road on two wheels instead of four.

In another life, he was probably a cowboy. Throughout the years he amassed various collections of larger-than-life cowboy hats and western accoutrements. During the 90s, he enthusiastically watched Walker Texas Ranger, his family meanwhile groaning on the couch nearby. He continued his enthusiasm for western programming even into his later years. While at Serenity Village in Avon, he passed time (and dozed off) while watching old westerns on TV.

He was also a creature of habit. His devotion to the post office was legendary. For years, despite having a physical mailing address, he would drive downtown to fetch mail at his beloved P.O. Box 625.

He had a contagious, boisterous laugh. His face would light up when his children or grandchildren walked in the room. He loved them fiercely in his own way. In the end, through happy and sad times, he instilled in his children the importance of a good work ethic and never giving up.

He is survived by his children, Luke (Beth) of Sartell; Marissa of Woodbury; sisters and brothers, Lowell (Linda) Schafer of Bosman, MT; Vera Schafer of St. Joseph; Charlotte (George) Minier of St. Joseph; Larry Schafer of St. Joseph; Debbie (Jim) Stevens of Plymouth; Denise (Tim) Bieniek of Holdingford; three grandchildren, Brynley, Connor and Khloe. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thanks to the staff at Serenity Village for giving our dad the care and dignity he deserved. It meant the world to us.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud.