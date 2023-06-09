Robert C. Henningsgard, 68, Glenwood

March 24, 1955 - June 3, 2023

Robert Crews Henningsgard (68) of Glenwood, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 3rd 2023. He was enjoying a quiet afternoon with his partner Lynn Noll at their home in Glenwood, MN.

Robert was born on March 24th 1955 to Helen Henningsgard (Crews) and Russel Henningsgard in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973 and attended Florida Southern College, then worked as a software engineer of computers and embedded systems from 1978 through his retirement in 2019, having started several companies including FASTechnologies and LapTwo Technology Corp.

Robert was preceded in death by his father Russel, mother Helen, and sister Kristine and her husband Michael Cruikshank.

He is survived by his son Steven, daughter Susan and her son Crews, and their mother Mary Henningsgard, nephew Matthew (Cristin) Cruikshank, partner Lynn Noll and her children Adam, Lindsay, and Carly.

A memorial service will be held at Daniel Funeral Home, 1010 2nd St. N. Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on Tuesday, June 13th at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.