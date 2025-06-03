Robert “Bob” R. Weaver, 65, Sauk Rapids

September 25, 1959 - May 31, 2025

Robert Weaver of Sauk Rapids passed away passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on May 31, 2025. He was 65. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Robert Ray Weaver was born on September 25, 1959 to Larry and Karen Weaver in St. Cloud, MN. He married Debby Duncan on July 29, 2017.

He worked several jobs including quality control director at Electrolux, Whirltronics and was once the owner of PX Liquor Store. Bob was a third degree blackbelt from Central Minnesota Karate. He was also an avid motorcyclist, racquetball player, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, poker (Texas Hold’em), and bingo. He was a graduate from Apollo High School and Southwest Minnesota State University. He loved his pets, Mindy, S’mores and Smokie.

Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Karen (Ramacher) Weaver; his father and step mother, Larry and Karen (Rogers) Weaver; brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Weaver; wife, Jan Weaver; maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Debby Duncan of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Chris Dean of St. Cloud; son, Jesse Weaver of Bozman, MT; brothers, Brett (Audrey) Weaver of Becker, Tom (Debbie Marshik) Weaver of Little Falls; grandchildren, Sydney, Montey, Owen; aunts, Donna Jensen, Carol Lindblom; uncle, Marvin Ramacher; step-uncle, Greg Rogers; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private inurnment at Maine Prairie Cemetery.