Robert “Bob” L. Bidinger, 81, Sartell

May 8, 1941 - May 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell for Robert L. “Bob” Bidinger, age 81, of Sartell who died Friday at his home after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Friday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born May 8, 1941 in St. Cloud to Fredrick & Loretta (Theisen) Bidinger. He married Violet “Vi” McNeal on June 20, 1961 and they were members of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his quick witty comments and his great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his son, Bryan (Cindy Dorr) of Sartell; daughters, Lori Tchida (Rich Kitzmiller) of Sartell, Janet (Jeff) Skinner of Sartell and Kris (Burl) Ives of Grand Rapids; sister, Mary Ann (Kenny) Petron of Sartell; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vi on October 14, 2020; brother Gene; sisters, Marcy Traut and Laverne Kruchten.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CentraCare Hospice.