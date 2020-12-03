Robert “Bob” J Rogers, 77, Rice

December 7, 1942 - December 1, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” J. Rogers, age 77, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Bob was born December 7, 1942 in St. Cloud to Edward & Mildred “Milly” (Hansen) Rogers. He married Diana Held on August 10, 1963 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob worked as a Yard Foreman at Simonson Lumber from 1959 until retiring in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking care of his lawn, going to Bemidji with family every summer, and spending time at the cabin. Bob was caring, gentle, humble, and proud of his family for all of their accomplishments.

Survivors include his wife, Diana of Rice; daughters, Kristine (Dick) Sigler of Rice and Kim (Gerald) Saldana of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kayla, Karly, and Eric; and great grandchildren, Landon, Oliver, Sophie, Vivian, Evelyn, and John. He was preceded in death by his parents.